Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon, to $2.50

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 11:10am
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 6 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.50.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price at the pump is 9 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.29 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.13 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.05.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

