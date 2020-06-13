Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.

In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.″

Mayfield has been outspoken about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“It’s a pivotal time for change,” Mayfeld said Thursday. “What’s being addressed now obviously has been going on for a long time.

“So now everybody’s finally coming together to address it. And doing it the right way of holding people accountable.”

TRENDING: Fox Segment Devolves Into Chaos After Leftist Calls Black Guest 'Negro'

Mayfield wore an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt while working out.

On Friday, Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he would kneel with his players if they chose to do so during the anthem.

Earlier this week, while not going as far as O’Brien, new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he would back his players in any peaceful demonstrations.

Do you agree with Mayfield's position on kneeling? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“My position is I want to make sure I support our players,” Stefanski said. “First things first, I want to make sure I sit down with them and talk.”

“I can just promise you this, we will spend as much time as needed to make sure that we are all on the same page and we are a united front from a player, staff, you name it (standpoint).”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.