Baker Mayfield: 'I Absolutely Am' Going To Kneel During National Anthem

Quarterback Baker MayfieldRon Schwane / AP PhotoIn this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published June 13, 2020 at 2:59pm
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.

In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.″

Mayfield has been outspoken about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“It’s a pivotal time for change,” Mayfeld said Thursday. “What’s being addressed now obviously has been going on for a long time.

“So now everybody’s finally coming together to address it. And doing it the right way of holding people accountable.”

Baker Mayfield screen shot

(Baker Mayfield / Instagram screen shot)

Mayfield wore an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt while working out.

On Friday, Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he would kneel with his players if they chose to do so during the anthem.

Earlier this week, while not going as far as O’Brien, new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he would back his players in any peaceful demonstrations.

“My position is I want to make sure I support our players,” Stefanski said. “First things first, I want to make sure I sit down with them and talk.”

“I can just promise you this, we will spend as much time as needed to make sure that we are all on the same page and we are a united front from a player, staff, you name it (standpoint).”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

