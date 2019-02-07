Bank of England set to hold rates as it seeks Brexit clarity

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — With 50 days to go until Britain leaves the European Union, the Bank of England is awaiting clarity over Brexit before deciding what to do next on interest rates.

On Thursday, the bank is expected to announce that its nine-member rate-setting body has kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.

Whether the next move is up or down hinges on Brexit.

Should the country crash out of the bloc with no deal on future relations, many economists think the bank could slash its main rate to zero as it deals with the economic fallout.

By contrast, a smooth Brexit could see the bank raise interest rates as it responds to rising wages.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

The views of Governor Mark Carney will be of interest after the rate decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.