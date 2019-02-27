SECTIONS
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store

This combination photo shows cast members of the "Beverly Hills 90210" series, from top left, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and bottom row from left, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestley. The original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” are set to return to FOX in a six-episode event series, "90210." (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 1:44pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 3:29pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” are planning a high school reunion with a twist.

Fox said Wednesday that cast members including Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth will play “heightened versions” of themselves in a six-part series airing this summer.

Fox says the drama titled “90210” is inspired by the cast’s real lives and relationships, combined with what it termed a “healthy dose of irreverence.”

Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling also will star in the series.

The action begins when one of the cast suggests they try to launch a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The original series aired from 1990 to 2000 and followed a circle of friends in high school and young adulthood.

A date for the new series wasn’t announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

