Biden's Pick for UN Ambassador Confirmed Despite Eyebrow-Raising Comments on China

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden's nominee for US ambassador to the United Nations, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, on Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden's nominee for US ambassador to the United Nations, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, on Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Greg Nash / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published February 23, 2021 at 10:17am
The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to lead U.S. diplomacy at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Senators voted 78-20 to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the post, which is a Cabinet-level position.

Thomas-Greenfield is a retired 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who resigned during the Trump administration.

Many Republicans opposed her, saying she was soft on China and would not stand up for U.S. principles at the United Nations.

In a 2019 speech to the Chinese-funded Confucius Institute, Thomas-Greenfield praised a Chinese infrastructure program in Africa and called for the U.S. and China to join together to promote good governance and the rule of law.

Thomas-Greenfield told senators the speech had been a mistake and was not intended to be an endorsement of Chinese government policies.

She said China is a strategic adversary and “their actions threaten our security, they threaten our values and they threaten our way of life, and they are a threat to their neighbors and they are a threat across the globe.”

Thomas-Greenfield made clear that there will be a shift under Biden from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies.

She emphasized that American leadership must be rooted in “support for democracy, respect for universal human rights, and the promotion of peace and security.”

