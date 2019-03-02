Big crowds expected at kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Big crowds are expected to gather along snow-heaped streets in Alaska’s largest city Saturday as hundreds of dogs and their humans kickoff the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with a short ceremonial run through town.

The fan-friendly event in Anchorage brings spectators up close with the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the 47th running of the famed race.

The competitive portion of the 1,000-mile wilderness trek starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage.

Participants include defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway, three four-time winners and a three-time champion.

The race follows two difficult years for organizers that included a dog-doping scandal, the loss of big-name sponsors and escalating pressure from animal activists over multiple dog deaths.

