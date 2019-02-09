SECTIONS
‘Big Little Lies’ stars superfan Meryl Streep in new season

David E. Kelley, from left, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep participate in the "Big Little Lies" panel during the HBO portion of the TCA Winter Press Tour on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published at 5:21pm
Modified February 8, 2019 at 5:25pm
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Meryl Streep says she was addicted to “Big Little Lies” and welcomed the chance to be part of its second season.

HBO’s hit, award-winning limited series returns in June with stars and executive producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Streep plays mother-in-law to Kidman’s Celeste, whose abusive husband died at the end of season one.

Kidman told TV critics Friday that the pleasure of making the drama and the demand from the audience contributed to the decision to bring it back.

David E. Kelley, who wrote the first and second seasons, said “Big Little Lies” probably won’t continue.

A smiling Witherspoon reminded Kelley that’s what he said after season one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

