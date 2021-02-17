Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Big Tech's Latest Power Trip Leaves Entire Country Cut Off from News on Facebook

A woman uses Facebook in this stock image.NiP STUDIO / ShutterstockA woman uses Facebook in this stock image. (NiP STUDIO / Shutterstock)

By The Associated Press
Published February 17, 2021 at 1:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

Facebook announced Thursday it has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make tech giants pay for journalism.

Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts can’t be viewed or shared by Australian audiences, the company said in a statement.

Australian users cannot share Australian or international news. International users outside Australia also cannot share Australian news.

“The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content,” Facebook regional managing director William Easton said.

“It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter,” Easton added.

TRENDING: Op-Ed: 1 Month in and Biden Has Essentially Canceled the 1964 Civil Rights Act

The announcement comes a day after what Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described as “very promising” negotiations between Facebook and Google with Australian media companies.

After weekend talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, Frydenberg said he was convinced the platforms “do want to enter into these commercial arrangements.”

The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make the two platforms pay for Australian news.

The Senate will consider the draft laws after they were passed by the House of Representatives late Wednesday.

Do you think Facebook should have to pay for news?

Both platforms have condemned the proposed laws. Google has also threatened to remove its search engine from the country.

But Google is now striking deals with Australian news media companies.

Seven West Media on Monday became the largest Australian news media business to strike a deal with Google to pay for journalism. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. has since announced a wide-ranging deal. Rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to its own deal and Australian Broadcasting Corp. is also in negotiations.

News plays a larger part in Google’s business model than it does in Facebook’s.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden Finally Speaks with Israeli Prime Minister After Weeks of Turning a Cold Shoulder
Big Tech's Latest Power Trip Leaves Entire Country Cut Off from News on Facebook
DOJ Nails North Korean Hackers Behind 'Staggering' Scheme to Steal Over $1 Billion for Regime
Biden Takes Back Psaki's Comments on School Reopening Goal After Backlash
Dem Congressman Sues Trump Over Capitol Incursion Days After Impeachment Failure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×