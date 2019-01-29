Billionaires hit Warren on proposed tax hike on top earners

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dismissing criticism of her tax plan from two billionaires who are also considering presidential runs.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said her “ultra-millionaire tax” was “probably unconstitutional” and warned against a slide toward socialism.

Meanwhile, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told NPR the plan was “ridiculous.”

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, tells The Associated Press the tax is necessary and dismissed the comments from Bloomberg and Schultz, who are both considering using their wealth to fund a 2020 campaign.

She points to them as “another billionaire who thinks that billionaires shouldn’t pay more in taxes.”

