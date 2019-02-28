SECTIONS
BMW, Daimler team up on automated driving technology

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automakers BMW and Daimler say they will work together on developing the automated driving technology expected to transform the industry in the years ahead.

The companies on Thursday said it would be a “long-term strategic cooperation” to more quickly come up with advanced driver assistance systems, automated driving on closed spaces such as highways and automated parking.

The partnership comes as automakers are trying to fend off competition from tech companies such as Uber and Waymo, which are also working on autonomous driving. BMW and Daimler last week launched a joint venture in auto-related digital services such as car sharing, ride-hailing and ticketless parking.

The companies said that by working together, they could shorten development cycles and make “next-level technologies widely available by the middle of the coming decade.”

