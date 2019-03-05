Board votes to retain Stoneman Douglas superintendent

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have decided to retain the school superintendent in charge of the district where a shooting massacre happened.

The Broward school board voted 6-3 on Tuesday against a motion to fire Superintendent Robert Runcie. The motion was introduced by member Lori Alhadeff , who was elected to the board after her daughter and 16 others died in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Alhadeff told the board Tuesday that while Runcie “did not pull the trigger,” the school administration’s failures allowed the shooting to happen.

But only about six of the approximately 80 members of the public who spoke at the hearing said they were in favor of firing Runcie. The rest said he should be retained because he’s improved schools districtwide.

Runcie has been superintendent since 2011.

