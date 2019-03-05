SECTIONS
Board votes to retain Stoneman Douglas superintendent

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie appears before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission in Sunrise, Fla. The mother of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim who is now on the county school board is pushing to have the Runcie fired, saying he “has a history of leadership failures.” Lori Alhadeff placed a measure on the Broward County school board agenda for Tuesday, March 5, 2019, calling for Runcie to be fired. Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. Alhadeff has the support of other families of the 14 students and three staff members killed. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 3:55pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 4:01pm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have decided to retain the school superintendent in charge of the district where a shooting massacre happened.

The Broward school board voted 6-3 on Tuesday against a motion to fire Superintendent Robert Runcie. The motion was introduced by member Lori Alhadeff , who was elected to the board after her daughter and 16 others died in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Alhadeff told the board Tuesday that while Runcie “did not pull the trigger,” the school administration’s failures allowed the shooting to happen.

But only about six of the approximately 80 members of the public who spoke at the hearing said they were in favor of firing Runcie. The rest said he should be retained because he’s improved schools districtwide.

Runcie has been superintendent since 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

