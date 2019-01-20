SECTIONS
Boat with migrants rescued off Libya looks for port to dock

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 filer, the Sea-Watch rescue ship waits off the coast of Malta. A migration official says survivors have told rescuers that up to 117 migrants might have died when a rubber dinghy capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. Flavio Di Giacomo of International Organization for Migration says three survivors were plucked to safety by an Italian navy helicopter Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 and they say 120 were aboard when the dinghy left Libya. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud, File)

By AP Reports
at 6:54am
ROME (AP) — A private rescue boat with 47 migrants aboard says so far no country has granted it port permission.

Sea-Watch 3, run by a German NGO, said Sunday it has contacted Italy, Malta, Libya as well as the Netherlands, since the boat is Dutch-flagged.

The governments of Malta and Italy have been refusing to allow private rescue boats rescuing migrants to dock.

An Italian state TV reporter aboard Sea-Watch 3 said rescue took place Saturday about 50 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast west of Tripoli, in Libya’s search-and-rescue area.

Sea-Watch tweeted that Libyan officials had hung up when it asked for a port assignment.

Earlier this month, Malta transferred to land 49 migrants who had been aboard Sea-Watch 3 as long as 19 days but refused the boat port entry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

