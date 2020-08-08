SECTIONS
Body Recovered 10 Months After Hotel Collapse in New Orleans

This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel after a partial collapse in New Orleans that killed three construction workers. Crews on Aug. 8, 2020, recovered the body of one of two workers who had been trapped in the collapse nearly 10 months ago.Gerald Herbert / AP, FileThis Oct. 12, 2019, file photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel after a partial collapse in New Orleans that killed three construction workers. Crews on Aug. 8, 2020, recovered the body of one of two workers who had been trapped in the collapse nearly 10 months ago. (Gerald Herbert / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published August 8, 2020 at 2:12pm
Crews on Saturday recovered the body of one of two construction workers who had been trapped nearly 10 months ago in the collapse of a hotel under construction in New Orleans.

Family watched as the remains of Quinnyon Wimberly, 36, were lowered from the complex using a platform and a crane.

Sobbing relatives huddled at the site as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell stood by.

There was no immediate word on when crews would extricate the remains of the other worker, Jose Ponce Areola, 63. Crews have yet to reach the area on the eighth floor of the structure where they expect to find his body, authorities said.

The remains of Anthony Magrette, 49, the third worker killed, were removed the day after the partial building collapse last Oct. 12.

His twin sister, Angela Magrette, stood with Wimberly’s family on Saturday as Wimberly’s remains were lowered from the structure around 10:45 a.m.

“This family we’ve actually made our family. I have to be here for them,” she said.

“It’s torture. You live this October 12th every day, knowing people still aren’t being held accountable.”

Plans to remove the bodies have been hit with several delays. Representatives for 1031 Canal Development, the project’s owner, said problems have included finding insurance and a contractor for demolition work at the site.

Once the last body is removed, authorities said, they plan to demolish the building quickly since the city is in the middle of a hurricane season.

Officials have said they hope to have the structure down by October, a year after the initial collapse.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Cantrell and the McConnell spoke to reporters just after midday, saying that Saturday was a difficult day, but ultimately a good one.

“This has been a long journey,” Cantrell said haltingly and with tears on her cheeks.

“But the longest journey has been for the families mostly impacted by this collapse. [It was a] long time coming to get Quinnyon Wimberly out of the building. It was an intolerable wait.”

Cantrell and McConnell said the next step is to remove Ponce Areola’s body, which the chief has said would be much more difficult and complex.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







