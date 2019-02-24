SECTIONS
Booker preaches positivity, touts local ties in Las Vegas

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 2:51pm
Modified February 24, 2019 at 2:55pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is highlighting family ties to Las Vegas as he visits Nevada and casts his presidential campaign as a movement to bridge American divides through social justice.

The New Jersey senator spoke Sunday to about 500 people in North Las Vegas in his first visit to Nevada as a presidential candidate. He opened by introducing his mother, who is among his family members living in Las Vegas.

Booker has tried to distinguish himself from the crowded 2020 Democratic field by de-emphasizing the need to run a campaign attacking President Donald Trump. Instead, he pushed for what he called Sunday a “revival of civic grace.”

Booker said great things can’t be done “if we’re ripping each other apart, if we fail to see the dignity of all Americans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

