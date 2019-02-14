Border security brawl seems near a serene resolution

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is set to resolve its border security brawl with President Donald Trump in uncommonly bipartisan fashion.

Lawmakers are preparing to pass a compromise providing just a sliver of the billions Trump has demanded for a wall with Mexico. It would also avert a rekindled government shutdown this weekend and finance dozens of federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year.

Congressional leaders plan Thursday votes on the package. Passage is expected first in the Republican-led Senate, then the Democratic-controlled House.

Trump’s signature is expected, though it’s hardly guaranteed.

Trump’s assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.

The bipartisan deal contrasts with the parties’ long-running clashes over health care, taxes and investigations of the president.

