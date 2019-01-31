Brad Meltzer returns to first publisher, has 3-book deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer is returning to his publishing roots.

Meltzer has a 3-book deal with the HarperCollins imprint Morrow, which released his debut novel “The Tenth Justice” in 1997. Morrow announced Thursday that his next book will come out in 2021 and will feature the protagonists Nola Brown and Zig Zigarowski from last year’s “The Escape Artist.”

Financial terms for his new contract were not disclosed. Meltzer has published many of his novels through Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing, but also has released children’s stories through Penguin Random House and a nonfiction book on George Washington through Macmillan.

