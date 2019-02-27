SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Britain reaches WTO deal on govt contracts post-Brexit

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, centre right, stands to talk to lawmakers inside parliament, London, Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019. Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Wednesday that Britain will leave the European Union on schedule next month, amid signs that her promise to give Parliament a vote on delaying Brexit was boosting support for her unpopular EU divorce deal. (Mark Duffy/UK Parliament via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 12:25pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 1:59pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — Britain struck a trade deal Wednesday for a post-Brexit world, obtaining approval from other World Trade Organization members to stay part of a competitive market for lucrative government contracts after the country leaves the European Union.

The agreement allows Britain to retain its place among the 47 WTO countries that are involved in the Government Procurement Agreement. The EU’s 28 member nations belong as a single entity, so the bidding agreement’s participating countries signed off on allowing Britain to join as an independent party to the pact.

The arrangement ensures continuity of cross-border bidding for big-ticket government contracts, though military contracts are generally excluded.

A Geneva-based trade official said on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to be named publicly said that the agreement was a relatively straightforward step but an important one in ensuring access to a combined market valued at over $1.7 trillion. Britain still faces unresolved issues when it comes to access for its goods and services markets after its planned exit from the European Union on March 29.

The deal comes a day after some countries, led by New Zealand, aired complaints about how tariff-rate quotas will be set by Britain and the European Union if they don’t reach a Brexit deal by the planned departure date.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

Under the WTO’s tariff-rate quota system, agricultural products that are imported under a set quota receive lower duty rates.

Some trading want the European Union to maintain its current quotas, and hope Britain will establish its own quotas — in essence expanding the total market.

The EU and Britain plan to split those quotas up based on Britain’s past share of overall EU imports, the official said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







How ‘completely avoidable’ measles cases continue to climb
In tobacco state, students testify about youngsters’ vaping
Trump, at North Korea summit, distracted by Cohen
Ebola medical center attacked in Congo for 2nd time in week
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery suspended 2 games
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×