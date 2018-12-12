Britain’s May to face no-confidence vote by lawmakers

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — A British Conservative Party official says Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no-confidence vote from party lawmakers.

Graham Brady says the threshold of 48 letters from lawmakers needed to trigger a leadership vote has been reached. Brady chairs the party committee that oversees leadership contests.

Many lawmakers have been growing angry with May over her handling of Brexit.

If she loses the vote of party legislators, taking place on Wednesday evening, May must step down. If she wins, she can’t be challenged again for a year.

