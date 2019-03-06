Broken bones from falls on the rise among older dog walkers

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

A new study shows broken bones from falls while dog walking are on the rise among older U.S. adults.

Hip fractures are among the most common injuries.

University of Pennsylvania researchers examined government data on emergency room visits for dog walking injuries in adults aged 65 and older. The numbers jumped from almost 1,700 in 2004 to about 4,400 in 2017.

Injuries typically happen when a dog pulls on a leash and walkers lose their balance.

Research shows that dogs can be good companions for older adults and can help them stay active. So doctors say before embarking on those healthful outings, older patients should consider strength training for themselves and obedience training for their dogs.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

The dog walking study was published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.