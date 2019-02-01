Bryan Cranston to star in New Orleans-set TV legal thriller

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.

Showtime said Thursday that Cranston will play the lead role in “Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and Peter Moffat.

Cranston, who’s also producing, plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. It becomes the catalyst for what Showtime called “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.”

Production on the 10-episode series will begin later this year in New Orleans, the cable channel said. A debut date for “Your Honor” was not announced.

Cranston, who starred in “Breaking Bad,” is appearing on Broadway in “Network,” an adaptation of the 1976 film.

