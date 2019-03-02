SECTIONS
Bryce time: Phillies announce Harper’s $330 million deal

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 7:29am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 8:43am
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have announced Bryce Harper’s 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million.

Philadelphia scheduled a news conference for Saturday to introduce Harper. He will wear No. 3 rather than the No. 34 he used with the Washington Nationals, where he spent his previous major league seasons.

Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 RBIs, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park.

His agreement tops the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins, who traded him to the New York Yankees in December 2017.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus in equal installments, the first within 90 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and the second this Nov. 1. He receives a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred, and he gets a full no-trade provision.

His bonus provisions are $50,000 each for All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or League Championship Series MVP; $100,000 for World Series MVP; $500,000 for league MVP, $50,000 for second and $25,000 for third. He gets a hotel suite on road trips and the right to purchase a suite for games at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015, the same year he earned his only Silver

Philadelphia forfeited its second-highest draft selection, currently No. 55, and $500,000 of its 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment. Washington’s compensation pick will be after the fourth round, about 140th.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

