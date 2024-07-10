Share
News

Bubba Wallace Fined $50,000 by NASCAR for Behavior on Cooldown Lap

 By The Associated Press  July 10, 2024 at 12:59pm
Share

NASCAR fined Bubba Wallace $50,000 on Wednesday for retaliatory contact against race winner Alex Bowman on the cooldown lap of the Chicago Street Race.

Wallace door-slammed Bowman’s car and sent it into the wall.

Bowman said after the race he had spun Wallace during Sunday’s event and the retaliation was warranted.

Trending:
Illegal Immigrant Accused of Drunkenly Killing a 6-Year-Old Girl in Alabama

Bowman also advocated for Wallace not to be punished.

Bowman said Wallace “has every right be mad.”

“I’d be mad, too,” Bowman said of Wallace. “I ruined his day. The restart was chaotic. I just made every wrong decision that I possibly could.

“I was fighting with my windshield wiper switch trying to get it working and I couldn’t get it working. I was focused on that, missed the corner.

Are you a fan of NASCAR?

“I locked all four tires and just slid right into him.

“I just messed up and absolutely ruined his day. I’m pretty hard on myself when I make mistakes like that and I’ve been embarrassed about it since it happened. The rain delay was a lot of me just sitting there being embarrassed and being mad at myself.”

Wallace’s window net was down when he slammed into Bowman after the race, and the camera inside Bowman’s car showed the driver was jostled by the hit.

NASCAR also plans to speak to Chase Elliott for his contact with Daniel Suarez after Sunday’s race.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Bubba Wallace Fined $50,000 by NASCAR for Behavior on Cooldown Lap
California's New $20 Fast Food Minimum Has Immediate Impact as Franchisees Are Forced Into a Bind
World Champion Suffers Apparent Injury with Olympics Just Weeks Away
Mechanics Make Disturbing Find After Boeing 737 Experiences a 'Dutch Roll' at 34,000 Feet
Gunman Who Carried Out Deadliest Attack on Law Enforcement Since 2016 Autopsied, Psychoactive Chemicals Found
See more...

Conversation