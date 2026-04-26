'I Fought Like Hell to Stay': Trump Addresses Assassination Attempt at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

President Donald Trump addressed reporters Saturday night at the White House after being evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner following multiple gunshots.

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) agents hustled Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior administration officials from the Washington Hilton hotel’s ballroom after the shots were fired.

Trump told reporters the suspect was stopped by USSS personnel. The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California. He was taken into custody alive after the shooting.

“He was taken down by very brave members of the Secret Service and they acted very quickly,” Trump stated.

Trump had been inclined to continue and deliver remarks at the event, the first he had attended while in office, but departed for the White House at the urging of the USSS.

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

One USSS agent was shot, but is expected to be okay, Fox News reported.

Trump survived two attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign: one during a rally in Butler, Pa.; the other while Trump was playing a round of golf in Florida.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.