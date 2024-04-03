Share
Sports
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs in Blockbuster Move

 By The Associated Press  April 3, 2024 at 8:51am
Share

The Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.

As part of the deal, the Bills acquired the Texans’ second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which Houston acquired in a trade with Minnesota, the person said. Houston also acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and a fifth-rounder in 2025, the person said.

Diggs’ departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team’s passing records since the receiver’s arrival in a trade with Minnesota in March 2020. Together they transformed a Bills offense into becoming one of the NFL’s most potent, while helping Buffalo win four straight AFC East titles.

For the Texans, Diggs gives the offense another playmaker to team with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins led Houston with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Texans went worst to first in the AFC South under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

Trending:
Watch: Paul Pierce Throws Race into Caitlin Clark Victory - 'We Saw a White Girl in Iowa Do It to a Bunch of Black Girls'

The 30-year-old Diggs has nine years of NFL experience and topped 1,000 yards in each of his past six seasons. In his first season in Buffalo, he became the Bills first player to lead the league in both yards receiving (1,535) and catches (127).

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Buffalo Bills Trade Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs in Blockbuster Move
Caitlin Clark Drops 41-Point Bomb, Knocking Angel Reese Out of Tournament in Epic LSU-Iowa March Madness Showdown
Oscar and Emmy Winner Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at Age 87
Democrats Furious as Georgia Lawmakers Pass Bill That Could Impact 2024 Presidential Election
Former MSNBC Host Chuck Todd Furious After Network Hires Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel
See more...

Conversation