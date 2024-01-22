Share
Sports
Commentary

Watch: Shirtless Jason Kelce Hilariously Upstages Taylor Swift During Bills-Chiefs Divisional

 By Johnathan Jones  January 22, 2024 at 2:51pm
Share

NFL fans who wanted to see the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce bounced out of the playoffs Sunday night were probably disappointed.

But the divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills did offer an unexpected win for Swift’s detractors when Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce — the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles — stole the spotlight from the pop singer.

With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, CBS Sports panned to Swift in her booth — a camera shot many sports fans have come to both loathe and expect.

Only Swift was blocked by a shirtless Jason Kelce who had a beer in his right hand and was amped up after he had just watched his little brother take a 22-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the end zone for a touchdown.

Trending:
Trump Holds Major Rally in New Hampshire After Judge Dismisses Attempt to Keep Him off Granite State Ballot

The score put the Chiefs up 13-10 and took Swift down a peg or two in the minds of many.

The camera shots of Swift were predictable, but people who were watching and simultaneously posting about it on the social media platform X couldn’t stop talking about Jason Kelce:

Jason Kelce was actually a star all evening:

Related:
Watch: Detroit Lions Fan Dives on Fire-Lit Table, Quickly Learns How Stupid His Decision was

Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has become a side narrative that TV networks and the league have pushed throughout most of the season.

It has been tiresome for many, many people, to say the least.

Because Buffalo lost the game 27-24 on its home field, NFL fans will have to wait and see if the Baltimore Ravens have what it takes to send Swift, Travis Kelce and a Chiefs home for good this coming weekend.

Do you watch the NFL?

The Chiefs have become synonymous with Swift, Mahomes’ brother and wife, and Pfizer and car insurance commercials.

Those and other distractions have taken the spotlight off of Mahomes and his team, who have been playing lights out in recent weeks following a mid-season slump.

Vegas has Baltimore favored by 3.5 points in Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship game.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Watch: Shirtless Jason Kelce Hilariously Upstages Taylor Swift During Bills-Chiefs Divisional
New Hampshire Voters Confused as They Receive Calls from Voice That Sounds Like Biden: Report
Missing Navy SEALs Now Presumed Dead
HBO's New Season of 'True Detective' is a Shallow, Woke Slap in the Face to the Series' Fans and Legacy
Coach Jim Harbaugh Takes the Stage at Annual March for Life Fresh Off of National Championship Win
See more...

Conversation