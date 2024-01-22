Watch: Shirtless Jason Kelce Hilariously Upstages Taylor Swift During Bills-Chiefs Divisional

NFL fans who wanted to see the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce bounced out of the playoffs Sunday night were probably disappointed.

But the divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills did offer an unexpected win for Swift’s detractors when Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce — the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles — stole the spotlight from the pop singer.

With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, CBS Sports panned to Swift in her booth — a camera shot many sports fans have come to both loathe and expect.

Only Swift was blocked by a shirtless Jason Kelce who had a beer in his right hand and was amped up after he had just watched his little brother take a 22-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the end zone for a touchdown.

Who had Jason Kelce getting more camera time than Taylor Swift on their bingo card tonight?

pic.twitter.com/PNTmGtkBfl — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) January 22, 2024

The score put the Chiefs up 13-10 and took Swift down a peg or two in the minds of many.

The camera shots of Swift were predictable, but people who were watching and simultaneously posting about it on the social media platform X couldn’t stop talking about Jason Kelce:

Only Jason Kelce could get Bills Fans to love him, AND somehow steal the spotlight from Taylor Swift 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/kVFEdFffMY — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) January 22, 2024

Only Jason Kelce could upstage Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/RGA4JUhxQx — 🦋Garth Gagnier🦋 (@Grrr22) January 22, 2024

Kylie Kelce: Jason, it’s our first time meeting Taylor Swift. Try and keep things low key at the Chiefs Bills game. Jason(literally): hold my beerpic.twitter.com/fZBIZahjDh — Bubbles (@Bubbless2k22) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce was actually a star all evening:

CBS cutting to Taylor Swift only to have Jason Kelce shirtless in the background chugging a beer is glorious. pic.twitter.com/aSCWfTGfOm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024

Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has become a side narrative that TV networks and the league have pushed throughout most of the season.

It has been tiresome for many, many people, to say the least.

Because Buffalo lost the game 27-24 on its home field, NFL fans will have to wait and see if the Baltimore Ravens have what it takes to send Swift, Travis Kelce and a Chiefs home for good this coming weekend.

The Chiefs have become synonymous with Swift, Mahomes’ brother and wife, and Pfizer and car insurance commercials.

Those and other distractions have taken the spotlight off of Mahomes and his team, who have been playing lights out in recent weeks following a mid-season slump.

Vegas has Baltimore favored by 3.5 points in Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship game.

