Buffett’s firm reports $25B 4Q loss on paper stock losses

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 7:04am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company recorded a $25 billion loss in the fourth quarter because of a big drop in the paper value of several of its stock investments.

Buffett said Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway’s businesses are performing well overall, but it has to record the market value of its stock holdings at the end of each quarter and Buffett has struggled to find attractive acquisitions recently. Berkshire lost $25.4 billion, or $10.31 per Class B share, in the quarter. That’s down from last year’s profit of $32.6 billion, or $13.19 per B share.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.

By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $5.7 billion, or about $2.32 per B share. That’s up from $3.3 billion, or about $1.35 per share.

The five analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of $9.58 per share for the full year. Berkshire reported operating earnings of $24.8 billion, or about $10.05 per B share.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







