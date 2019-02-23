Buffett’s firm reports $25B 4Q loss on paper stock losses

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company recorded a $25 billion loss in the fourth quarter because of a big drop in the paper value of several of its stock investments.

Buffett said Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway’s businesses are performing well overall, but it has to record the market value of its stock holdings at the end of each quarter and Buffett has struggled to find attractive acquisitions recently. Berkshire lost $25.4 billion, or $10.31 per Class B share, in the quarter. That’s down from last year’s profit of $32.6 billion, or $13.19 per B share.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.

By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $5.7 billion, or about $2.32 per B share. That’s up from $3.3 billion, or about $1.35 per share.

The five analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of $9.58 per share for the full year. Berkshire reported operating earnings of $24.8 billion, or about $10.05 per B share.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.