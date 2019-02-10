Bulgaria to investigate 3rd suspect in UK ex-spy poisoning

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian officials say they will investigate reports about a third suspect in last year’s nerve agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England, a man who has also been allegedly involved in a 2015 poisoning in Bulgaria.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov of the ruling GERB party told the bTV channel on Sunday that Bulgaria’s intelligence services will present evidence at a hearing soon before the parliamentary committee on homeland security,

The hearing follows a report by the investigative group Bellingcat, which says an alleged Russian GRU military intelligence agent arrived in Bulgaria in April 2015, just a few days before Bulgarian businessman Emilian Gebrev was poisoned by an unidentified substance. Gebrev, a key executive in the country’s arms industry, survived the attack, but authorities still don’t know who poisoned him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.