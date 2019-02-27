SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Business chief says delaying Brexit is an option for sanity

Demonstrators protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 2:26am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 2:29am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The head of one of Britain’s biggest business organizations says Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to allow lawmakers to delay the country’s exit from the European Union provides an “option on sanity.”

May on Tuesday said Parliament will get the chance to delay Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure if lawmakers fail to approve the divorce agreement with the bloc.

Confederation of British Industry head Carolyn Fairbairn told the BBC on Wednesday that neither business nor the government is ready to leave, and exiting without a deal would be “a wrecking ball on our economy.”

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay refused to take the possibility of a no-deal Brexit off the table, however, telling the BBC: “It will be for Parliament to decide.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Business chief says delaying Brexit is an option for sanity
Egyptian official says 10 killed, 22 injured in a fire at the main train station in Cairo; death toll expected to rise
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority says it shut its airspace to all commercial flights as tensions with India escalate
Pakistan says it captured 2 Indian pilots from plane downed on its side of Kashmir: 1 is in hospital, other in custody
Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×