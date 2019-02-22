SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

California GOP gathers to chart a course after 2018 defeats

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 10:57am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 11:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans are gathering this weekend to chart a course forward following stinging defeats in the 2018 election.

More than 1,300 party delegates are meeting in Sacramento for a three-day convention. The highlight is a vote for a new chairman to lead the party into 2020.

Last fall Democrats swept all statewide races and picked up seven U.S. House seats.

The candidates for GOP chair are Jessica Patterson, a party organizer; Travis Allen, a former state lawmaker; and Steve Frank, a longtime party activist.

Frank and Allen favor close ties to Trump. Patterson prefers to keep the president at arm’s length.

TRENDING: Construction of 30-Foot Border Wall Begins in California

All three pledge a greater focus on nuts-and-bolts party organizing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Judge orders feds to list private groups receiving watchlist
Round 2 of teacher strikes looks beyond pay and funding
California GOP gathers to chart a course after 2018 defeats
California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse
US and China resume trade talks as Trump’s deadline nears
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×