Candidate whose missed vote led to tie loses on dice roll

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (AP) — A city council candidate in northeastern Arkansas whose runoff election ended in a tie after he didn’t vote has lost his bid for the seat by a roll of the dice.

The race for a seat on the Hoxie City Council was determined by Cliff Farmer and incumbent Alderwoman Becky Linebaugh rolling dice at the Lawrence County courthouse on Wednesday. Deputy Clerk Ashlyn Griffin says Farmer rolled a four and Linebaugh rolled a six.

Farmer had intended to vote in last week’s runoff election after returning from a work-related trip to Florida, but he and his wife landed in Memphis, Tennessee, only an hour before polls closed. Memphis is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Hoxie. Farmer’s wife had voted early.

Farmer and Linebaugh each received 223 votes in the runoff election.

