SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Carole Bayer Sager to get special honor at Songwriters Hall

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file image taken from video, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager appears during an interview in New York about her new memoir, "They're Playing Our Song." Bayer Sager will receive the Johnny Mercer Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2019. The Oscar- and Grammy-winner, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall in 1987, will earn the organization’s highest honor on June 13 at its 50th induction ceremony in New York City. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 11:57am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Carole Bayer Sager will receive the Johnny Mercer Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winner, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall in 1987, will earn the organization’s highest honor on June 13 at its 50th induction ceremony in New York City.

Bayer Sager, 71, has written more than 400 songs, including the Oscar-winning “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from “Arthur.”

Bayer Sager and former husband Burt Bacharach teamed up to write hits like Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald’s “On My Own” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” best known for its version featuring Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder.

Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles and Bette Midler have all recorded songs written by Bayer Sager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ogunbowale, No. 4 Irish beat UNC 95-77 in ACC quarterfinals
Feds probe alleged prison cellphone use by ‘Pharma Bro’
Police: Puppy stabbed during break-in ‘getting lots of love’
Amazon lobbies to exempt employees from labor protections
Police: Stormy Daniels’ arrest at strip club was improper
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×