CBS News president steps down, replaced by veteran producer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says David Rhodes has stepped down as president of its troubled news division, and he’ll be replaced by veteran “48 Hours” producer Susan Zirinsky.

Acting CBS chief Joseph Ianniello says Rhodes had decided to move on after eight years with the news division.

CBS has seen its morning news anchor, Charlie Rose, and “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager both lose their jobs following misconduct issues in the past years.

The network’s morning show has struggled in the ratings since Rose’s departure, and the evening news has also struggled with anchor Jeff Glor.

