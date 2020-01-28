SECTIONS
CDC Expands Coronavirus Screening for Travelers Entering US, Institutes 'Quarantine Stations' Around Country

Alex AzarPatrick Semansky / APHealth and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at a news conference about the federal government's response to a virus outbreak originating in China, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

By AP Reports
Published January 28, 2020 at 10:35am
U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China.

So far, they say the risk to Americans is very low.

For “the individual American, this should not be an impact on their day-to-day life,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Tuesday.

So far, there are five confirmed cases of this new virus in the U.S.

There is no sign that they have spread the respiratory illness to anyone around them.

Reports from China suggest that people there may have spread the illness before showing symptoms.

However, Dr. Robert Redfield stressed there is no evidence of that in the U.S.

And while some other viruses are known to occasionally spread before symptoms are obvious — such as the flu — health officials say that’s far less of a concern than the obviously contagious patients.

The CDC already has been checking arrivals at five U.S. airports that once had direct flights from the hardest-hit section of China.

While China has instituted broad travel bans, people who had been in other parts of China still may be arriving via other countries.

The CDC is now beefing up screening at 15 more “quarantine stations” around the country, airports and other places where health workers regularly check arriving travelers for signs of illness.

But travelers may not be sick right then, CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier said.

The screenings also are an opportunity to educate travelers that if they develop symptoms — such as fever or a cough — after returning from the outbreak zone, they should contact their doctor, she said.

That’s exactly what the first two U.S. patients did.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

