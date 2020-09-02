SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

CDC to States: COVID Vaccine Roll-Out Is Coming Within Months

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a House Subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus pandemic on July 31, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.Kevin Dietsch / Pool / APDr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a House Subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus pandemic on July 31, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Pool / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 2, 2020 at 3:08pm
P Share Print

The federal government has told states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1.

In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with the CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.

“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020,” Redfield wrote.

Redfield told Yahoo Finance that “there’ll be one or more vaccines available for us in November, December.”

James S. Blumenstock, a senior vice president at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said the CDC was offering “an aggressive but necessary timetable.”

TRENDING: As Trump Gains on Biden, Rasmussen Uncovers Massive 'Suppression' of National Polls

The vaccines are two doses, and each is given a month apart. Some experts warned that there could not be adequate data on whether the vaccines work and are safe before Nov. 1.

Peter Hotez, dean of Baylor University’s tropical medicine school, said he was “very concerned” about the Food and Drug Administration approving a vaccine before knowing whether it works and is safe.

“The public health community wants a safe and effective vaccine as much as anybody could want it,” Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota infectious disease expert, said. “But the data have to be clear and compelling that the vaccine is effective and that it’s safe.”

Some states on Wednesday said they were working on next steps while still awaiting details from CDC.

Do you believe the vaccine will be safe and effective?

New Mexico Human Service Secretary David Scrase said the state was preparing to administer coronavirus vaccines on a limited basis starting in November to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The broad public vaccine roll-out is slated for January.

A spokesman for Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said the state was reviewing its next steps.

“News of a vaccine is encouraging and a testament to the power of American innovation,” the spokesman, Gillum Ferguson, said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







CDC to States: COVID Vaccine Roll-Out Is Coming Within Months
Kennedy Dynasty's 'Camelot' Crumbles in First-Ever MA Congressional Defeat
Portland Police Chief Warns About Huge Toll Rioting Is Taking on City: 'Urgent Action Is Needed'
County at Center of Ahmaud Arbery Case Fights Push To Abolish Police Department
Gunman with Long Criminal History Charged in Slaying of St. Louis Police Officer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×