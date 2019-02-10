Celtics G Kyrie Irving sprains knee, leaves game

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee in the second quarter Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers and was declared out for the rest of the game.

Irving had 14 points in 14 minutes before leaving the game.

The Celtics led 74-53 at the half.

Irving appeared to injure himself with about five minutes left in the second quarter while weaving through traffic on defense.

