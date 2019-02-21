SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Chechen religious leaders re-open landmark mosque in Syria

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 5:46am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Religious leaders of Russia’s republic of Chechnya have inaugurated a re-opened landmark mosque in Syria’s Homs, once the symbol of the rebellion against President Bashar Assad.

In 2013, Syrian government forces captured the Khalid Ibn al-Walid mosque, which sustained heavy damage in the fighting.

Authorities of Russia’s mostly Muslim republic of Chechnya undertook the reconstruction efforts for this and other major mosques in Syria, following the start of Russia’s military campaign there in 2015. The funds are coming from a murky foundation run by the family of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechen television on Thursday showed footage of the re-opening ceremony, which took place Wednesday. Chechnya’s chief mufti Salah Mezhiyev expressed his greetings to Syrian officials and thanked them for the chance to rebuild the mosque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Chechen religious leaders re-open landmark mosque in Syria
US embassy urges Russia to allow visit to jailed US investor
Deadly fire strikes oldest part of Bangladesh capital
Park ranger furloughed during shutdown wins lottery
The Latest: ‘Empire’ actor turns self in to face charge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×