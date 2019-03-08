SECTIONS
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks

In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019 photo, Chelsea Manning addresses the media outside federal court in Alexandria, Va. The former Army intelligence analyst was ordered to jail Friday, March 8, 2019, for refusing to testify to a Virginia grand jury investigating Wikileaks. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:36am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 8:37am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been jailed for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ordered Manning to jail Friday after a brief hearing in which Manning confirmed she has no intention of testifying. She told the judge she “will accept whatever you bring upon me.”

Manning has said she objects to the secrecy of the grand jury process, and that she already revealed everything she knows at her court martial.

The judge said she will remain jailed until she testifies or until the grand jury concludes its work.

Manning’s lawyers had asked that she be sent to home confinement instead of the jail, because of medical complications she faces.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

The judge said U.S. Marshals can handle her medical care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

