Chicago police looking for source of leaks in Smollett case

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles. Chicago police say they are conducting an internal investigation to determine the source of information leaked anonymously to media during the probe into "Empire" actor Smollett's claims he was attacked. Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two men hurled slurs and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:49pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they are conducting an internal investigation to determine the source of information leaked anonymously to media during the probe into “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s claims he was attacked.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the investigation began after Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct last month. Investigators say Smollett staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself with two men’s help and made a false police report.

Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two men hurled slurs and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

Guglielmi says no alleged leakers have been identified so far. He says no officers or staff members with the department have been disciplined for releasing information about the case.

