Chimps varied “culture” matters for conservation, study says

In this undated photo provided by Liran Samuni, chimpanzees in the Taï National Park in the Ivory Coast vocalize with another group nearby. A study released on Thursday, March 6, 2019 highlights the diversity of chimp behaviors within groups _ traditions that are at least in part learned socially, and transmitted from generation to generation. (Liran Samuni/Taï Chimpanzee Project via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 2:20pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 2:28pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some chimpanzee groups are stone-throwers. Some use rocks to crack open tree nuts to eat. Others use sticks to fish for algae.

As researchers learn more about Homo sapiens’ closest living genetic relatives, they are also discovering more about the diversity of behaviors within chimpanzee groups — activities learned, at least in part socially, and passed from generation to generation.

These patterns are referred to as “traditions” — or even animal “culture.” In a new study in the journal Science, researchers argue that this diversity of behaviors should be protected as species themselves are safeguarded, and that they are now under threat from human disturbance.

