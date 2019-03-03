SECTIONS
China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

FILE - In this March 19, 2018, file photo, delegates look at their ballots during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In an unusual step, China’s ceremonial legislature is due to endorse a law meant to help end a bruising tariff war with Washington by discouraging officials from pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 6:37pm
Modified March 2, 2019 at 6:40pm
BEIJING (AP) — In an unusual step, China’s ceremonial legislature is due to endorse a law meant to help end a bruising tariff war with Washington by discouraging officials from pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

The battle with China’s biggest trading partner is overshadowing the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest-profile event of the year. It brings 3,000-plus delegates to the ornate Great Hall of the People in Beijing to endorse the ruling Communist Party’s economic and social welfare plans.

The congress will go on for two weeks.

It gives President Xi Jinping’s government a platform for advertising changes aimed at ending the fight with President Donald Trump that has disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

