China criticizes Trudeau comments on death penalty case

BEIJING (AP) — China is expressing “strong dissatisfaction” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his criticism of a death sentence given to an alleged Canadian drug smuggler at a retrial.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says Trudeau should “respect the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks.”

Hua told reporters at a daily briefing Tuesday that China expresses “our strong dissatisfaction with this.”

Hua’s comments are the latest sign of a sharply chilly turn in China-Canada relations since Canada detained a top Chinese telecommunications executive on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.

A court in northeastern China announced the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on Monday, overturning a 15-year prison term from November 2018. Schellenberg first went on trial in 2016.

