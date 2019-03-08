SECTIONS
China endorses Huawei legal defense against US ‘suppression’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to a journalist's question during a press conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Friday, March 8, 2019. The U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam last week was an "important step" toward denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, China's foreign minister said Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 10:04pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 10:10pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has endorsed tech giant Huawei’s legal fights with the U.S. government, saying Chinese companies shouldn’t be “silent lambs.”

Asked at a news conference about Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. criminal charges, Wang Yi said Friday that cases against Chinese companies and individuals abroad were “deliberate political suppression.”

He said Beijing would “take all necessary measures” to defend Chinese companies and that it supports companies using “legal weapons” to defend themselves instead of being “silent lambs.”

On Thursday, Huawei announced a lawsuit in a U.S. court aimed at overturning restrictions on sales of its telecom equipment.

Wang gave no details of what China’s government might do.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

