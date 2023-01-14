Parler Share
News
Commuters wearing masks walk along a street in the central business district in Beijing Thursday.
Commuters wearing masks walk along a street in the central business district in Beijing Thursday. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

China's 'Zero-COVID' Policy Collapses as Country Admits the Grim Truth

 By The Associated Press  January 14, 2023 at 3:45am
Parler Share

China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December, following complaints it was failing to release data, and said the “emergency peak” of its latest surge appears to have passed.

The toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19 since Dec. 8, the National Health Commission announced.

It said those “deaths related to COVID” occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home.

The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that excludes many deaths that would be attributed to COVID-19 in other places.

Trending:
Watch: McCarthy's Big Announcement Is Going to Send Leftists Into Utter Panic: 'The Public Should See'

China stopped reporting data on COVID-19 deaths and infections after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls in early December despite a surge in infections that began in October and has filled hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients.

The World Health Organization and other governments appealed for information after reports by city and provincial governments suggest as many as hundreds of millions of people in China might have contracted the virus.

The peak of the latest infection wave appears to have passed, based on the decline in the number of patients visiting fever clinics, said a National Health Commission official, Jiao Yahui.

The daily number of people going to those clinics peaked at 2.9 million on Dec. 23 and had fallen by 83 percent to to 477,000 on Thursday, according to Jiao.

Did COVID originate in a Chinese bio-lab?

“These data show the national emergency peak has passed,” Jiao said at a news conference.

The United States, South Korea and other governments have imposed virus testing and other controls on people arriving from China. Beijing retaliated on Wednesday by suspending the issuance of new visas to travelers from South Korea and Japan.

China kept its infection rate and deaths lower than those of the United States and some other countries at the height of the pandemic with a “zero-COVID” strategy that aimed to isolate every case.

That shut down access to some cities, kept millions of people at home and sparked angry protests.

The average age of people who died since Dec. 8 is 80.3 years and 90.1 percent are aged 65 and above, according to the Health Commission.

Related:
Treasure Hunters Rushing to American River After Hearing What Miner Revealed

It said more than 90 percent of people who died had cancer, heart or lung diseases or kidney problems.

“The number of elderly patients dying from illness is relatively large, which suggests that we should pay more attention to elderly patients and try our best to save their lives,” said Jiao.

This month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said agency officials met with Chinese officials to underline the importance of sharing more details about COVID-19 issues, including hospitalization rates and genetic sequences.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Treasure Hunters Rushing to American River After Hearing What Miner Revealed
China's 'Zero-COVID' Policy Collapses as Country Admits the Grim Truth
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Co-Founder Dies at Age 69
Biden Administration Hands Foreign Company $700 Million Loan in Bid to Boost Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
Photo of Foreign Politician with Hillary Clinton Lands Him in Jail
See more...

Conversation