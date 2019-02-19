China’s economy czar going to Washington for trade talks

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy czar is going to Washington for talks Thursday and Friday aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Tuesday’s announcement, carried by the official Xinhua News Agency, follows talks last week in Beijing that a U.S. envoy said “made headway” on key issues.

Negotiators face a March 2 deadline for planned American tariff hikes on $200 billion of Chinese imports to take effect.

Xinhua said Vice Premier Liu He will hold talks with the top U.S. trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

