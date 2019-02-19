SECTIONS
China’s economy czar going to Washington for trade talks

By AP Reports
Published February 18, 2019 at 8:51pm
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy czar is going to Washington for talks Thursday and Friday aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Tuesday’s announcement, carried by the official Xinhua News Agency, follows talks last week in Beijing that a U.S. envoy said “made headway” on key issues.

Negotiators face a March 2 deadline for planned American tariff hikes on $200 billion of Chinese imports to take effect.

Xinhua said Vice Premier Liu He will hold talks with the top U.S. trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

