Chrissy Metz shuts down rumor about insult to Alison Brie

Chrissy Metz denied a report that she insulted “Glow” actress Alison Brie during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The “This Is Us” star wrote on Twitter on Sunday night during the Globes broadcast that a report claiming that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie was “completely fabricated.” She wrote that she adores Brie and would never say a bad word about her.

The clip is of her speaking over footage of Brie and the words are not easily distinguishable. Us Weekly later deleted a tweet questioning whether Metz cursed.

Other news outlets also reported that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

