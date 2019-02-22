SECTIONS
Church of England says Sunday services no longer mandatory

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, snow falls over St Peter's Church in Bristol, south west England. The Church of England's governing Synod on Friday Feb. 22, 2019, lifted a 400-year-old rule requiring all churches to hold services every Sunday, acknowledging the reality of shrinking congregations and overworked priests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 5:41am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 7:44am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The Church of England has acknowledged the reality of shrinking congregations and overworked priests and lifted a 400-year-old rule requiring that all churches hold services every Sunday.

Canon law dating from 1603 required priests to hold morning and evening prayers and a communion service each Sunday in every church they oversaw.

But after decades of declining attendance, many priests are now responsible for multiple churches, especially in rural areas. Until now, they have needed permission from a bishop not to hold Sunday services in each church.

The change was approved Thursday at a meeting of the church’s governing Synod.

Bishop of Willesden Pete Broadbent, who proposed the change, said it “just changes the rules to make it easier for people to do what they’re already doing. It stops the bureaucracy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

