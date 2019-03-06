SECTIONS
Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 5:30pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first-ever “Jeopardy!” team championship came down to a clash of the titans, Ken Jennings vs. Brad Rutter.

With a big Daily Double bet, Rutter positioned his team for a runaway victory as the “All-Star Games” ended Tuesday.

Rutter and teammates Larissa Kelly and David Madden split the top $1 million prize, with Jennings, Matt Jackson and Monica Thieu sharing $300,000.

Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller and Alan Lin took third place and $100,000.

Rutter entered the contest as the top winner on any game show with a haul of $4.3 million in regular and tournament “Jeopardy!” play.

Jennings was a 74-game winner and top moneymaker in the quiz show’s non-tournament competition with $2.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

