Clemson blowout draws lowest TV ratings for CFP title game

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Clemson’s blowout victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff drew a 14.6 overnight rating for ESPN across its multiple-channel broadcast, the lowest-rated title game in the 5-year-old postseason system.

The third championship meeting of the Tigers and Crimson Tide, and fourth straight playoff meeting overall, was also the most lopsided CFP final. The ratings topped out at 16.2 in the first half when the Tigers extended their lead to 15 points.

Clemson won 44-16, the largest margin of victory in a college football championship game since Alabama beat Notre Dame by 28 in the 2012 BCS title game.

Last season’s Alabama overtime victory against Georgia drew a 16.7 overnight rating.

Overall, the New Year’s Six games, including the Cotton and Orange bowl semifinals, averaged a 9.0 overnight rating.

TRENDING: Iran Pushes Warships Closer to US Waters, Plans To Close In On Atlantic

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.