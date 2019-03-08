SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

CNN backs off plan to hire GOP operative for political desk

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 2:44pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is backing off from its plan to hire a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a politics editor, and will use Sarah Isgur as an analyst on the air instead.

The network received criticism for hiring a political operative for a journalism job with potential influence over how the 2020 presidential campaign is covered. Isgur, who is a lawyer, also worked for Carly Fiorina’s Republican presidential campaign in 2016.

Isgur announced the change of plans on Twitter Friday, saying she will start next month analyzing politics on air and online.

The network confirmed the change in plans, saying Isgur had a change of heart and thought the different job made more sense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







CNN backs off plan to hire GOP operative for political desk
Wickens determined to get out of wheelchair and race again
Woman charged in 1981 death of newborn found in ditch
New Mexico moves toward legalizing recreational marijuana
Kansas GOP leader compares tax plan to returning a billfold
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×