Cohen talking to Senate panel Tuesday, kicking off busy week

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York. A judge has agreed to postpone the start of Cohen’s prison sentence by two months to May 6. New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after Cohen’s lawyer said he needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery. They noted prosecutors did not object to the one-time extension. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 11:44am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 1:02pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee will interview President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer behind closed doors on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Michael Cohen’s Senate interview will kick off a week of congressional appearances for Cohen, who is already scheduled to testify publicly before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday and then behind closed doors again on Thursday to the House intelligence committee.

Cohen was spotted Thursday on Capitol Hill. His legal team would not comment on why he was there, although it is not unusual for witnesses to meet with congressional staff in preparation for upcoming testimony.

The person who confirmed the Senate Intelligence interview declined to be named because the Senate committee appearance is confidential. The panel subpoenaed him earlier this year.

Cohen was scheduled to speak to the three committees earlier this month, but rescheduled all of those appearances for different reasons. He said he needed to recover from surgery and also was concerned about threats to his family from Trump and the president’s attorney spokesman, Rudy Giuliani.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff postponed his appearance before that committee saying it was “in the interests of the investigation,” with no additional detail. Cohen has cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to both intelligence committees in 2017 and to campaign finance violations. His sentence will begin in May.

Cohen told lawmakers in 2017 that he had abandoned a Trump business proposal in Moscow in January 2016, but he later acknowledged he continued pursuing it for months after that.

He also pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who had alleged affairs with Trump. Trump denies the allegations.

Sisak reported from New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
